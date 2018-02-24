Literary speed dating March 1 at Red Mountain Library in Mesa

Red Mountain Library in Mesa is offering a twist to speed dating. Mingle with other singles at a literary speed dating event 2-4 p.m. Thursday, March 1, at Red Mountain Library, 635 N. Power Road.
Pick a literary character name to be a pseudonym for the afternoon and bring a favorite book as a conversation starter. Participants will have several “mini-dates” in less than two hours. The program is free and intended for ages 55 and older. Refreshments will be served and registration is required. Online registration is available at www.mesalibrary.org/events/literary-speed-dating-55.
For more information call the Red Mountain Library at 480-644-3100.