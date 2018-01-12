Liquor licenses sought by Eagles, Rotary Club, Salt River Wild Horse Management Group

Three charitable organizations are seeking approval for liquor licenses at the Tuesday, Jan. 16, Apache Junction City Council meeting. It starts at 7 p.m in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

According to the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx, the council is to make recommendations to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control on:

  • an application for a permanent extension of premises for the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3850 at 2315 S. Coconino. The extension of premises is for an area being added under a building permit. The area will serve as a covered outdoor gathering area with a maximum of 49 occupants, according to the council packet with the agenda.

  • an application for a special event liquor license for Salt River Wild Horse Management Group to be held on Jan.  27 at 2910 W. Apache Trail.

  • an application for a special event liquor license for the Superstition Mountain Rotary Club for Lost Dutchman Days to be held Feb. 23-25 at 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd.

 

