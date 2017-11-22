LifePoint Church, Mickey D’s providing Thanksgiving Day dinner at Genesis Project

The Genesis Project, 564 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, is blessed again this year because LifePoint Church is again serving the Thanksgiving dinner noon-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23.
Joining this awesome team is Mickey D’s restaurant on Apache Trail, which is donating turkeys, pies, rolls – really everything needed to put on a great meal for all those who are hungry.
Please join us for a wonderful meal prepared, served and donated by some very special people.
Editor’s note: Mid Carlozzi is the president of Genesis Project. As stated on the organization’s website, www.genesisprojectaz.com, “Genesis Project is a coalition of churches in the Apache Junction area banded together for the common purpose of aiding the less fortunate… to feed the hungry and the homeless by facilitating hot meals, showers, clothing and medical services.”
