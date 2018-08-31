‘Let’s Be Civil – Promoting Positive Communication’ theme of Oct. 18 Pinal County Town Hall

“Let’s Be Civil – Promoting Positive Communication” is the theme for the 31st Annual Pinal County Town Hall, Thursday, Oct. 18. Approximately 200 delegates are expected to attend the informative sessions at Robson Ranch, 5750 N. Robson Blvd. in Eloy.

The overall goal of the sessions is “to equip citizens with information and knowledge to understand how to remain calm when discord abounds and be able to turn the conversation in a positive direction,” Town Hall Director Maxine Brown said in a release.

“Although this cannot always be achieved, our presenters believe that with planning, understanding and policy we can often end a conversation on a positive note. The town hall wants its delegates to be involved in learning how to remove the stress from every day conversations at work, at home, in person and on social media,” she said.

“Pinal County Town Hall believes delegates, both adult and youth attendees, will be able to return to their community with a better understanding of issues related to civil discourse and with information that may be shared with others,” Ms. Brown said in the release.

Pinal County Town Hall’s Wayne G. Gerken Youth Scholarship will be awarded during the event.

The town hall offers students the opportunity to attend and participate in a round-table discussion to apply for the scholarship.

“Town hall has provided a venue for young people to come together with local leaders. Helping them learn about important topics such as civility will help create the next generation of leaders,” Town Hall Advisory Committee Vice-Chair Donna McBride said of the youth component of the program.

“I have attended all 30 town halls. These events have been instrumental in bringing together diversified interests to focus on timely, relevant issues vital to Pinal County and its citizens,” Pinal County Town Hall Advisory Committee Chair Sandie Smith said in the release.

“The networking and friendships formed at these town halls are invaluable for forming alliances that will help ensure Pinal County is a place where we can live, work, and play,” she said.

For additional information, contact Maxine Brown at 480-322-1626 or pinalcountytownhall@gmail.com.

