Learn how manufactured housing is assessed

The Pinal County Assessor’s Office is hosting a public meeting in Apache Junction to inform citizens who live in manufactured housing how their property is being assessed.

The meeting is 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at La Hacienda RV Resort, 1797 W. 28th Ave. in Apache Junction.

No reservations are necessary.

For more information, go to pinalcountyaz.gov or call 311 from anywhere in the county.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.