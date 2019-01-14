Learn how manufactured housing is assessed
The Pinal County Assessor’s Office is hosting a public meeting in Apache Junction to inform citizens who live in manufactured housing how their property is being assessed.
The meeting is 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at La Hacienda RV Resort, 1797 W. 28th Ave. in Apache Junction.
No reservations are necessary.
For more information, go to pinalcountyaz.gov or call 311 from anywhere in the county.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.