Learn about rattlesnakes and gila monsters at Jan. 17 Superstition Horsemen’s Association speaker series

The 2018 Superstition Horsemen’s Association Winter Speaker Series will have topics to interest everyone in Apache Junction. Talks will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 17, Feb. 21, and March 21.
All 30- to 45-minute presentations will be at the Apache Junction Boys and Girls Club, 1755 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. Talks are followed by time for questions and answers, mingling and light snacks. They are:
•Live rattlesnakes and gila monsters from all around Arizona will be on display (safely locked behind glass) while Bryan Hughes, herpetologist, photographer, field researcher, and owner/operator of Rattlesnake Solutions speaks on Jan. 17. His presentation includes what to do when you see a rattlesnake and, more importantly, what not to do. He will also provide the real story behind the top 10 bits of popular misinformation about rattlesnakes.
•Poisonous, creating severe fire danger or out-competing native vegetation, invasive plants can cause all sorts of problems. On Feb. 21, Patti Fenner and Don Pike from Friends of the Tonto National Forest describe which plants can kill a person, or their pet, and other dangers of letting invasive plants run rampant on our Sonoran Desert.
•That lovely strip of open desert on the north and east sides of the city of Apache Junction includes the city multi-use trail surrounded by Arizona State Trust Land. On March 21, Liz Langenbach, director of the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department, and Nick Blake, parks superintendent, will explain the history and current status of the Apache Junction multi-use trail.