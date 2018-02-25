Learn about Court Appointed Special Advocates program Feb. 26, March 1

Thousands of children in Arizona’s foster care system need a consistent, caring adult to speak up for them in court and in the community. On Monday, Feb. 26, at 820 E.Cottonwood Lane F-2 in Casa Grande or Thursday, March 1, at 971 N. Jason Lopez Circle in Florence, members of the public are invited to “Conversation with a CASA.” It’s a chance for community members to casually visit with staff and volunteer advocates to learn how they can have a lifelong impact on children living in foster care. The informal meetings will be 4:30-6 p.m. at each location, according to a press release.
Volunteers with the Court Appointed Special Advocates Program are everyday people appointed by a judge to review a case of abuse or neglect in Pinal County. These volunteers meet with the children involved monthly and become a regular and trusted presence in their life. CASA volunteers report back to the judge in the case with vital information and remain involved until the court case ends Children with a CASA volunteer assigned to them are more likely to receive services and resources; twice as likely to find a safe, permanent home; and half as likely to re-enter the foster care system. Unfortunately, very few children get the support of a CASA volunteer, according to the release.
“There is a record number of kids in foster care in Arizona right now and the professionals handling these cases cannot do it alone,” Ashley Flores, program outreach coordinator, said in the release. “Becoming a CASA volunteer is an excellent way to get involved in the system and help make a difference for these children.”
CASA volunteers must be 21 or older, pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of pre-service training (provided at no cost.) The Conversation with a CASA event will be an informal and comfortable gathering designed to answer questions from the community. A short presentation on the CASA Program will be given followed by questions and answers. For more information on the program contact Ashley Flores at 520-866-7080 or aflores@courts.az.gov or visit www.CASAofPinalCounty.org.