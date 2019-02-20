Learn about Benjamin Franklin wife at Daughters of the American Revolution meeting

The Apache Trail Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6.

Member Barbara Pichler will be presenting a program on the wife of Benjamin Franklin. The meeting includes brunch. Reservations are required and the cost of the meal is $17. For more information, including the location, email apachetraildar@yahoo.com before April 2.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War, according to a release.

With more than 177,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years.

Go to DAR.org, facebook.com/TodaysDAR, twitter.com/TodaysDAR or youtube.com/TodaysDAR.

