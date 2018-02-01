Kurt Canvano telling story of Arizona amethyst mine at Feb. 1 Superstition Mountain Museum lecture

Amethyst, the traditional birthstone for February, is the most highly valued member of the quartz mineral family and it has purple hues that vary from very pale to dark. The medium-dark to dark tones are considered the most desirable.
It is fitting that February’s free lectures at the Superstition Mountain Museum will lead off with a 2 p.m. lecture on Thursday, Feb. 1, by Kurt Cavano who will tell about the history of his Four Peaks Amethyst Mine and his adventures in mining this beautiful gemstone at the only amethyst mine in Arizona.
The beautiful silver jewelry created with his amethyst, set in sterling silver and available as earrings, necklaces and rings, will be available again this year in a trunk showing prior to, and after, the presentation. The lecture and sale has become an annual event at the museum and always bring out the crowds.
All of the museum’s free lectures are held on Thursday afternoons in the outdoor amphitheater on the grounds of the museum at 4087 N. Apache Trail (State Route 88) and begin at 2 p.m., lasting about one hour. Attendees are asked to bring along their own chair or blanket to sit on and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about the 2018 Lecture Series, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
Editor’s note: Betty Swanson is an employee of the Superstition Mountain Museum.