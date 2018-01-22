Karen Perry featured speaker Jan. 25 at Superstition Mountain Museum

Gold Canyon resident Karen Perry’s tragic loss of her three children and their father when their airplane crashed into the Superstition Mountains on Thanksgiving eve seven years ago was a shocking disaster that wrenched the hearts of the entire east Valley community and the nation, according to a press release.
She is the featured speaker at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at the “Legends and Lore of the Superstitions and More” Superstition Mountain Museum free lecture series in the outdoor amphitheater at 4087 N. Apache Trail northeast of Apache Junction. Attendees can bring a lawn chair or cushion to sit on. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Mrs. Perry has become a beacon of inspiration for others like herself who have, or are, undergoing family tragedy and difficult healing times. She has become an inspirational speaker and has collaborated with author Landon J. Napoleon on a newly published book entitled “Angels 3: The Karen Perry Story.” By relating her own story, she shows people that they, too, can survive the grief of unimaginable calamity, discover and sow seeds of hope, and emerge to go on with their lives.
For more information about the 2018 free lecture series and other upcoming events, go to www.superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
