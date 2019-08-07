Justin Moore concert Oct. 20 at Mesa Amphitheatre

Justin Moore

American country music singer and songwriter Justin Moore will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 N. Center St.

The doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale at 480-644-2560 or mesaamp.com. Mr. Moore was originally scheduled to perform at the Amp June 1. Tickets previously purchased for that date will be honored for the Oct. 20 concert, according to a release.



Mr. Moore has built a loyal fan base over the past decade with his traditional country sound and captivating live shows. Fans will hear new music from his latest album “Late Nights and Longnecks” including the hit “The Ones that Didn’t Make It Back Home,” which has been climbing the charts, according to the release.

He has seven No. 1 singles and seven top 10 hits. He has earned an American Country Music Award and several award nominations and has shared the stage with such stars as Hank Williams Jr., Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert and Brantley Gilbert, the release states.



Opening act Blaine Long is a singer/songwriter based in Phoenix who performed on season 11 of NBC’s The Voice. He performs with his band Rosas del Rey.



Other shows coming up at Mesa Amphitheatre include:

Rebelution Good Vibes Summer Tour, Aug. 29

Maren Morris Girl in the World Tour, Sept. 12

Flogging Molly and Social Distortion Summer Tour, Sept. 29

REO Speedwagon, Oct. 16

Cody Johnson and Friends, Oct. 26

Phoenix Symphony: Music of David Bowie, March 28, 2020

The Beatles’ Abbey Road with Classic Albums Live, April 4, 2020

To learn more or to purchase tickets, go to mesaamp.com.

