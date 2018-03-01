Jerry Donato Quartet, Broken Chair Band with the Knills at Zao theatre

Zao Theatre and Centerstage Church, 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, have two shows in March. They are:
•The Broken Chair Band and Dennis and Carilyn Knill, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 2. You’ve seen them perform separately all over the Valley. Tonight they combine their talents to perform “An Evening of Old Time Gospel Favorites.” Admission is $10 with open seating. Tickets are available at the door. For information, see our friendly website at www.zaotheatre.com or call 480-924-5122.
•The Jerry Donato Quartet, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 30. The quartet is well known for its super musical offerings featuring John Lewis on drums, Bob Lasier on bass, Nicole Pesce on piano and, as always, Jerry Donato at the helm on sax and flute. This special Valley Nights presentation has been appropriately billed as “A Night of Spectacular Music.” Admission is $10 with open seating. Tickets are available at the door. For information, go to www.zaotheatre.com or call 480-924-5122.
The rest of this season is presenting two major productions: “12 Angry Jurors” coming in April and “The Elephant Man” in August.
Editor’s note: Hank Sheffer is the publicity director for Zao Theatre.