Jan. 28 concert marks Judy Watters’ 50th anniversary in music ministry
A 50th anniversary celebration of Judy Watters, organist, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction.
There will be an afternoon of organ music with Ms. Watters and Fran Kaspar, pianist. Also, duets and solos with Don Engbrecht, baritone; Cynthia Hoff, soprano; and the Rev. Victor Hardy, baritone.
Concert is free and the public is invited. For more information, call 480-982-8266 or -866-532-0909.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.