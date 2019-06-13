Itty Bitty Beach Party June 21 in Apache Junction

Dawson Kopp, Dominic Turner and Hudson Kopp at an Itty Bitty Beach Party. (Submitted photo)

The Itty Bitty Beach Party is 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, 1091 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction.

“Come join Apache Junction Parks and Recreation and the water safety instructors for this unique children’s event at the Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center,” according to a release.

Water safety instructors will lead games and activities for the children. They will also have water and sand toys. Enter a raffle for a chance to win a Coast Guard-approved lifejacket for a child.

The event is open to children 6 and under and their parents. The cost is $3 per child, and parents are free.

Call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation office at 480-474-5240.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.