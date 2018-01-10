Central Arizona College offers information sessions on humanities tour of Italy

Central Arizona College Community Education is offering community members the opportunity to participate in a humanities tour of Italy. The tour is scheduled for May 13-22, 2019.
The structured program will include sightseeing trips, excursions, walking tours and many exciting local activities that will immerse travelers in the art and architecture, culture, and culinary delights of Italy. Tour members will travel to Venice, Florence, Rome, Pompeii and Sorrento with CAC Humanities Professor, Alyson Hanson and other CAC students and community members. A full-time tour manager will accompany the group and assist tour members in making the most of their free time.
Projected costs for this tour are $4,319, which includes round-trip airfare from Phoenix to Venice/Rome, centrally located hotels, 24-hour tour manager, daily breakfast and dinner in Italy, and tour/entrance fees for various sites. Additional expenses may include $400 for estimated personal expenses (lunches, beverages, snacks, “free time” activities); $78 for tips for ACIS tour manager and bus driver; and $25 for the CAC Community Education fee.
Academic credit is available by registering for CAC’s online humanities class HMC251 during the spring semester. The course will prepare students to make the most of their 10 days in Italy. On the tour, the learning continues with lectures by local guides and excursions to many of the famous sites studied.
Application deadline is March 19, 2018 for the early registration discount. A minimum deposit of $495 is required to register. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 15, 2018 and thereafter on a space-available basis.
Those interested in learning more about this opportunity are invited to attend one of the following informational sessions. The meeting will be presented via ITV at the following campus locations:
- 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, at Superstition Mountain Campus, Room C103, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
-
4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at Superstition Mountain Campus, Room C103, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
- 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Superstition Mountain Campus, Room C104, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
-
3 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, at Superstition Mountain Campus, Room C103, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
-
3 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at Superstition Mountain Campus, Room C103, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
For additional information, e-mail Professor Alyson Hanson at alyson.hanson@centralaz.edu or visit www.centralaz.edu/humanities or www.centralaz.edu/international.
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is CAC’s executive director of public relations and marketing.