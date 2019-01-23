Inaugural Humdinger Festival in Mesa Feb. 23 features 10 Arizona bands

The inaugural Humdinger Festival, featuring 10 of Arizona’s finest local bands, is Feb. 23 at Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 N. Center St. in Mesa.

Tickets are $12, all inclusive of tax and convenience charges, with children 12 and under accompanied by adults free. Local food trucks will round out the festival atmosphere. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the show starts at 2 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at mesaamp.com. To charge by phone, call 480-644-2560.

“The festival gives local talent an opportunity to play the large stage and gives music fans a full day of music to enjoy a host of talented musicians,” according to a release.

“Humdinger plans to showcase local talent each month at the amphitheatre, through June, which will enable 50 Arizona acts to perform for music fans during these five extraordinary presentations,” according to the release.

The first Humdinger Festival features: Fairy Bones, Michael Nitro, Wyves, Sara Robinson Band. The Pistoleros, Banana Gun, Bear Ghost, Jim Bachmann and The Runner Up.

The event is hosted by City of Mesa, Danny Zelisko Presents, Stateside Presents and The New Times, according to the release.

