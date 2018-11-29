Holiday services set at Mountain View Lutheran Church Advent and holiday services are planned at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction. They are: Advent services: 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 5 and 12.

Christmas and New Year's Eve: 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight services, Monday, Dec. 24; 9 a.m. Christmas Day service, Tuesday, Dec. 25; and 5 p.m. New Year's Eve service, Monday, Dec. 31. For more information, go to mountainviewlutheran.org.

