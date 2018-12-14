Heritage Days celebration adds evening musical showcase

Superstition Mountain Heritage Days, an annual two-day celebration of the history and lore of the Superstition Mountains, has added an event to this year’s celebration.

An evening musical performance featuring the Native American flute and guitar duos of Tony Duncan and Darrin Yazzie, who perform on Canyon Records, and Randy Kemp and Dean Yazzie, better known as Artificial Red, will take place 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan 12.

Also performing as part of the show will be Zarco and Carmen Gurrero.

Tickets to this two-hour show beginning at 6 p.m. in the museum amphitheater are $10 per person. For more information on tickets, visit superstitionmountainmuseum.org.

Heritage Days takes place 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 12-13, at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail on State Route 88.

Admission to the grounds for each day will be $5 per person, with children 10 years old and younger admitted free.

“Special guests will be people who perpetuate and showcase the traditions and culture of the Native Americans indigenous to this area, those who helped perpetuate Western history at Apacheland Movie Ranch, and performers who are keeping alive the history and music of the Southwest,” according to a release.

Some other highlights of the two-day event will be performances by the Yellow Bird Indian Dancers, joined at this year’s event by the Cibecue Apache Mountain Spirit Dancers and the Cellicione Zuni Dancers.

Visitors can watch the Superstition Mountain Railroad G-scale model trains, see a 20-stamp ore mill demonstration at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m., watch gunfights staged by the Superstition Mountain Regulators, pan for gold and more.

Food courts will be available on the grounds.

For more information about the event, call 480-983-4888 or go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.

