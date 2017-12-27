Health seminar Jan. 5 at Gold Canyon RV and Golf Resort

A health event with five speakers and more than 30 local businesses will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, in the Main Ballroom at Gold Canyon RV and Golf Resort, 7151 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon. It is sponsored by Angels Care Home Health, SKY 7 Radio and Gold Canyon RV and Golf Resort.
Information, services and ideas (everything from cookies to safety) will be provided, according to a press release.
Speaker topics include:
- “Fall Prevention,” by Angels Care Home Health.
- “TaiChiEZ Movement for Health,” by Joan Marlow with Peaceful Easy Healing
- “Let’s Talk Liability,” by Lesa Smith, Farmers Insurance Gold Canyon
- “Pre-Planning,” by Michael Clark with Smart Cremation
- “Identity Theft,” by Bernie Page with LegalShield.
Local vendors include Window Genie, Treasure Box Boutique, Companion Hospice, Visions Senior Living, Arizona Winter Visitors Association, Dreams and Legends, Tiara Bella, Damsel in Defense, Mary Kay, Grandma‘s Cookie Company, BLOOMM Studios, Life Coach Carrie Barleen, Advanced Skin Care Concepts, Total Body Therapy, Ethereal Beauty Spa, Luminous Beauty, SunLand Promotions, Alex Black Golf Academy, LegalShield, DC Business Services, Isagenics Intl. and Family Heritage.
A low-cost lunch will be available from Brown Bear BBQ. SKY 7 Phoenix radio will be broadcasting live. Door prizes every half hour. For more information, call Sheri Simpson at 480-431-8087.