Health and wellness expo Nov. 18 in Apache Junction

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with wellness advocates to produce “Heal Yourself, Heal Your World,” a wellness event, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
There will be samples, free classes, donation stations (shoes, books, eye glasses, cell phones, etc) and much more.
There will be a free family 2-mile fun run. This run/walk will be on the trail system adjacent to the MGC. Families can participate together. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. and the run/walk will begin at 10 a.m.
This year’s event will have free educational and fitness classes. Classes on nutrition, essential oils, Yoga, financial, fitness, reducing stress, raw chocolate making and many more. A complete list of classes is available at www.ajcity.net/wellness. There will also be free massages, demonstrations, samples and other services.
The United Blood Services blood mobile will be on-site. Go to www.BloodHero.com (sponsor code: AJMGC) to sign up for a time to donate blood and save a life.
This event is for families and kids too. Free child ID kits, including voice recognition will be available to parents and caregivers. A free art class is at 1 p.m. – the first 15 get a canvas to paint.
The event is free. Officials suggest everyone bring a canned food donation.
To keep healthy all year long, all MGC memberships will be discounted by 15 percent.
For information call the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center at 480-474-5240 or go to ajcity.net/wellness.