Hashbrowns, History and Hiking events coming to Superior

The Legends of Superior Trails Inc. will conduct a series of fundraising events called Hashbrowns, History and Hiking.

The fee is $20 and includes a breakfast, a presentation on local history and a guided hike.

The events will be on the second Friday of each month. The doors will open at 7:30 a.m. at the Superior Chamber of Commerce, 165 Main St. in Superior.

Each event will conclude about 11 a.m. when the hike returns. Those who attend are encouraged to stay and visit local merchants during their Second Friday events, according to a release.

The first event is scheduled for Feb. 8, and the topic is the Geological History of Superior.

The hike will be led by Steve Semken, who is a geology professor at Arizona State University. Following his talk, Dr. Semken will lead a hike on the Queen Creek Canyon segment of the LOST trail.

The second event is scheduled for March 8, and the topic is the History of Pinal City, which will be led by Scott Wood, who is a retired Tonto National Forest archeologist. Following the breakfast and discussion, Mr. Wood will lead a hike through the ruins of Pinal City on the LOST Trail.

The third and final event in the series is scheduled for April 12, and the topic will be the History of US 60 and the Apache Trail.

Rick Powers, a local historian who is retired from the Arizona Department of Transportation, will be conducting the talk. Following the talk there will be a guided hike on the Queen Creek Canyon segment of the LOST.

Registration for the events is important to ensure enough food is ordered and seating is arranged, organizers stated.

Register by visiting the Legends of Superior Trails Inc. website at lostinsuperioraz.com or call Mila at 520-827-0676 or Jim at 661-645-1864.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.