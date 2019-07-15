Harry Potter’s birthday celebrated at Mesa Main Library

(City of Mesa)

July is Harry Potter’s birthday month and Mesa Main Library, 64 E. First St., is celebrating with nearly two weeks of events.

They are:

Harry Potter Movie Marathon, Monday, July 22-Saturday, July 27: Watch the entire Harry Potter saga unfold. A different movie for teenagers and families will be shown each day of the week, with three movies on Saturday. Go to mesalibrary.org and click on the Harry Potter link in the News section to get movie titles and show times.

STEAM Saturday – Troll Slime, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, July 27: STEAM Saturdays allow a different STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) activity each time, in a family-friendly environment. This week, science will be used to create a magical troll slime.

Harry Potter’s Birthday Bash, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 31: Children and their families are invited for a magical celebration. The Sorting Hat will tell you which Hogwarts house you belong in. Then, you will make crafts like edible potions and LED wands. In THINKspot, you can practice paper transfiguration, battle with Hogwarts catapults and snap a “Potterific” selfie. Costumes are encouraged

If you are looking for reading recommendations like the Harry Potter series, go to mesalibrary.org and click on the Harry Potter link to get picks for different age groups.

