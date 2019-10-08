Halloween festival Oct. 26 at Flatiron Park in Apache Junction

The annual costume contest will begin at 6 p.m. sharp and will be divided by ages. All ages are welcome to enter. (Submitted photos)

Halloween is coming up and the City of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation wants to make the night spook-tacular.

The city’s annual Halloween Festival is 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail. Entry into the event is free to the community, according to a release.

Trunk or Treat will be sponsored by Lost Dutchman Realty. Join local businesses as the city closes down the road, vehicles are lined up and handfuls of candy are passed out to all the dressed-up ghouls and goblins, the release states.

Candy donations for Trunk or Treat are being sought at several locations across the city. Candy can be dropped at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, Lost Dutchman Realty, the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and the local VFW. All candy must be sealed at the time of drop-off.

New this year, tickets will be sold for games and activities. Tickets may be purchased the night of the event for $.25 a piece or the Thursday and Friday prior to event at the multi-gen center. All proceeds of ticket sales go back to the community and the non-profit groups that host booths at the event.

(Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department)

The annual costume contest will begin at 6 p.m. sharp and will be divided by ages. All ages are welcome to enter.

“Do you or your family like to carve pumpkins for Halloween? If so, bring your pre-carved pumpkin out to the park and enter our Pumpkin Carving Contest. Entries will be judged by kids and adults,” according to the release.

All pumpkins must be submitted to the judging table by 6 p.m. to be eligible to win. Winners will be announced after the conclusion of the Costume Contest.

Enter your dog in the Howl-o-ween Canine Costume Contest. All canines must be on a leash and have a completed entry form. This contest will begin at 7 p.m. Categories include: Cutest, Funniest, Most Original and Best Group (dog and owner).

