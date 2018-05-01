Guide takes arboretum visitors on bird search

The Boyce Thompson Arboretum has scheduled a bird walk for Friday, May 4.
The guided walk is “an ideal way to get into birding and to sharpen your skills,” arboretum officials stated in a release, adding beginners are welcome to the program, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
Those who do not have binoculars can ask for a loaner pair in the gift shop when paying admission.
For an example on what birds to expect, visit http://ebird.org/ebird/hotspot/L166979.
Boyce Thompson Arboretum is at 37615 Arboretum Way, Superior. Admission is $12.50 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, children under 5 free. Arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders are admitted free.
This event will be repeated Friday, June 1.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/btarboretum/ or ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.
