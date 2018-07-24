Guests to see birds of the summer at arboretum

A guided bird walk conducted by a representative of the Arizona Game and Fish Department will take place 6:30-8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park, 37615 E. Arboretum Way, Superior.

Chrissy Kondrat-Smith guides the search for violet-green swallow, blue-gray gnatcatcher, yellow warbler and other colorful species on the bird walk around the main trail.

Beginners are welcome.

“Arboretum guided bird walks are an ideal way to get into birding and to sharpen your skills,” according to a release.

Those without binoculars should ask for loaners in the arboretum gift shop when paying admission: $12.50 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, children under 5 free. Free to arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders.

For more information, call 602-827-3000.

