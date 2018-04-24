Golf league tees off May 8 in Apache Junction

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Golf League will begin in May and run for 13 weeks.
The golf league is available for both men and women, and scoring will help to establish the handicap each player will use to score their weekly play.
The league will be on Tuesdays starting May 8 at Apache Creek Golf Course, 3401 S. Ironwood, Apache Junction. League registration fee is $5 and then a $20-plus-tax weekly greens fee. Registration is individual, but players can sign up and play with friends, according to a release from the city.
Players/groups schedule their own tee times each week for 8 a.m. and after. They earn points for winning any of the weekly contest holes, shooting within stroke ranges and below par on holes.
Those who miss a few weeks of the league need not worry as participants only need to golf a minimum eight weeks to qualify for the tournament and points.
Those who would like to play with a group but do not have one, should email ggartner@ajcity.net or call 480-474-5119.
Registration is accepted in the AJ Multi-Gen Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, and online at ajcity.net/onlinereg). Visit www.ajcity.net/sports for the flier, details and rules.
For more information on the program or other programs and services, contact 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.
