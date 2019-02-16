Golden Vista Resort quilt show March 9 in Apache Junction

An annual quilt show is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 9 at the Golden Vista Resort, 3710 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction.

Admission is $1. The Golden Vista Sewing Room sponsors the show with numerous members assisting in planning and working at the show, according to a release.

More than 100 quilts of all sizes — along with wearable items, accessories, wall hangings and home décor — will be on display. Out-of-resort quilts are welcome; email diannelitz@msn.com for entry forms. The quilts are not judged.

Demonstrations will feature quilting techniques, unique ideas and class projects. A bed turning, featuring unique quilts with a story, takes place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Drawings for handcrafted door prizes and other donated items are held every hour. Noon lunch is available with proceeds going to the Vista Voices chorus.

The 2019 raffle quilt, “Moon Flowers,” was made by Sewing Room members as a class project taught by Joni Milstead. She also sewed the blocks together, added the border with the applique and long-arm quilted the quilt. Tickets are available at $1 each or six for $5. The drawing will be held at 2:45 p.m. and you do not need to be present to win, according to the release.

Carol Culver is this year’s featured quilter and several of her projects will be on display. She has been quilting for 25 years and loves traditional quilting. She does everything from bed-sized quilts to tiny wool projects.

Her favorite lines are Thimbleberries and those from Red Rooster. Her favorite part of making a quilt is the hand work in the form of embroidery for embellishment and hand sewing the binding, according to the release.

