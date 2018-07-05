Gold Canyon resident guides upcoming arboretum bird walk

Author and avian expert guide Homer Hansen recently proved the adage that good things come in threes.

He led his guided bird walk followers to see a family of three blue grosbeaks near the picnic area at Boyce Thompson Arboretum, three separate and distinct zone-tailed hawks and three of the four Cooper’s hawk siblings still at their nest near the Smith Building, according to an arboretum release.

The group also spotted three purple martins swooping above Ayer Lake and Silver King Wash prior to a fourth joining the trio.

Find out what will be seen next when Gold Canyon resident Mark Ochs, another guide at the arboretum, leads a bird walk 6:30 a.m. Sunday, July 15.

“Informal BTA bird walks are a great way to get into birding, hone your skills and get some fresh air during the coolest hours of the morning,” the arboretum release stated, adding beginners are encouraged and always welcome.

Those who need binoculars should ask for a pair of loaners at the gift shop when paying park admission, which includes the bird walk.

The arboretum is at 37615 E. US 60, Superior.

