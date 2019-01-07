Gold Canyon gears up for arts tradition 

There is free admission and parking at the 19th annual Gold Canyon Arts Festival, which takes place later this month. (Submitted photo)

The 19th annual Gold Canyon Arts Festival will take place 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, on the grounds of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road.

“The festival, nestled in the Superstition Mountains, is a gift to the community from the nonprofit Gold Canyon Arts Council and its sponsors,” according to a release.

There is no admission fee and free parking.

An average of 5,000 people annually has attended, “and exhibitors call it the best one day festival in the region,” the release stated.

The juried art show will feature the work of 90 artists in a variety of genres and styles from the East Valley and throughout the state.

Programs will be available listing the artists, their specialties and booth locations.

There will be live entertainment all day provided by the Territorial Brass, the Yellow Bird Indian Dancers, the Arizona Trio and the Houser Family. Entertainers are subject to change, the release stated.

There also will be a food court.

In addition, the Gold Canyon Food Bank will be accepting donations.

Further details are under “events” at goldcanyonarts.org.

