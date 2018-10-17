Gold Canyon artist Karen O’Hanlon participates in Hidden in the Hills

A Gold Canyon artist is to participate in Arizona’s largest and longest-running artist studio tour and sale, Hidden in the Hills.

A signature event of the nonprofit Sonoran Arts League, Hidden in the Hills features artists in 44 studio locations throughout the scenic Desert Foothills communities of Cave Creek, Carefree and North Scottsdale.

Hidden in the Hills will celebrate its 22nd year during the last two weekends of November, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-18 and Nov. 23-25. The free, self-guided studio tour offers seasoned collectors and art enthusiasts a rare chance to observe artists at work in their private studios, which are open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the six-day tour.

All Hidden in the Hills artists are Sonoran Arts League members and many guest artists also set up to demonstrate.

The Gold Canyon artist participating in the show as a guest is Karen O’Hanlon, a paper and mixed media artist.

She makes paper kimonos using chiyogami, momigami and washi Japanese paper with designs from the Edo period (1600-1868), according to her website at kpohanlonstudio.com.

Ms. O’Hanlon is a guest at Beth Zink’s Studio No. 25, 33444 N. 55th St. in Cave Creek.

Other East Valley artists at Hidden in the Hills include: Sue Canasi, a former Mesa Community College art teacher, susancanasi.com; Sandi Ciaramitaro of Mesa, SandiC.me; Sherri Congrove of Mesa; Stephen Harmston of Chandler, harmstonarts.com; Francine Kavanaugh of Gilbert, flkmetalart.com; Nicole McCaigue of Chandler, McCaigue.gallery; Anna Ryan of Mesa; Rob Stenberg of Mesa, robstenberg.com; and Genie Swanstrom of Mesa.

Known for including both nationally recognized and emerging artists, Hidden in the Hills has attracted thousands of patrons over the past two decades.

An interactive website, HiddenInTheHills.org, offers details about each participating artist and a map-building program to help visitors plan their free, self-guided tours.

For more information, call 480-575-6624 or visit HiddenInTheHills.org.

