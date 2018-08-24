Full moon hikes Aug. 25, Sept. 22 at Lost Dutchman State Park in Apache Junction

A guided 2.5-mile hike on Jacob’s Crosscut Trail at the base of the mysterious Superstition Mountains will be held 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 22, at Lost Dutchman Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. Meet at the Cholla day-use area.

“Lost Dutchman is absolutely beautiful at night and the full moon hike series is a great way to beat the heat and still get your outside time during the summer months,” according to a release.

“These hikes give plenty of opportunities to take stunning photos of the Sonoran desert night, so bring a camera and make some memories,’ it states.

Hikers should dress appropriately and wear trail shoes or boots. Bring a flashlight in case of cloudy conditions. No headlamps.

“Some parts of the trail are rocky and uneven with occasional steep grades (elevation gain: 120 feet). Participants should be in good health with no walking or night vision difficulties. Trail is not suitable for strollers or walkers, according to the release.

There is a limit of 100 hikers per night. Call in advance to reserve a space at 480-982-4485. No pets.

Park entrance fee is $7 per vehicle (one to four adults) and $3 per individual or bicycle. The website is azstateparks.com/lost-dutchman.

Named after the fabled lost gold mine, Lost Dutchman State Park is in the Sonoran Desert, 40 miles east of Phoenix. Several trails lead from the park into the Superstition Wilderness and surrounding Tonto National Forest. Take a stroll along the Native Plant Trail or hike the challenging Siphon Draw Trail to the top of the Flatiron, according to azstateparks.com/lost-dutchman.

