Free winter gardening class at Superstition Mountain Museum Dec. 16

Dec 8th, 2017 · by · Comments:

We aren’t all born with green thumbs. It’s time to plan, plant and enjoy winter gardens. Increase your knowledge and boost your expertise by joining the Superstition Mountain Master Gardeners (University of Arizona, Pinal County) for a free hour-long gardening class on “Winter Color in your Garden” on Saturday, Dec. 16, on the patio of Superstition Mountain Museum.

The Superstition Mountain Museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail just northeast of Apache Junction. The class will begin at 11 a.m. and no reservations are necessary. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie