Free winter gardening class at Superstition Mountain Museum Dec. 16

We aren’t all born with green thumbs. It’s time to plan, plant and enjoy winter gardens. Increase your knowledge and boost your expertise by joining the Superstition Mountain Master Gardeners (University of Arizona, Pinal County) for a free hour-long gardening class on “Winter Color in your Garden” on Saturday, Dec. 16, on the patio of Superstition Mountain Museum.
The Superstition Mountain Museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail just northeast of Apache Junction. The class will begin at 11 a.m. and no reservations are necessary. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.