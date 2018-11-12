Free Thanksgiving dinner offered Nov. 14 by Apache Junction Boys and Girls Club
At left, Dr. Krista Anderson, superintendent at Apache Junction Unified School District, volunteers at the 2017 Thanksgiving-Day-style meal, serving dressing to Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy. (Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)
Board members and friends of the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley Superstition Mountain Branch are paying for and serving a Thanksgiving-Day-style meal of turkey and all of the fixings 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Apache Junction site, 1755 N. Idaho Road.
“Join us at one of our community Thanksgiving dinners to help us celebrate serving youth and teens throughout the Valley. Dinners are open to the public and free,” according to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Valley website at clubzona.org/thanksgiving.html.
See photos from last year’s Apache Junction event at apachejunctionindependent.com/galleries/photos-free-thanksgiving-dinner-offered-apache-junction-boys-girls-club.
