Free Superstition Mountain Museum admission for moms and kids on Mother’s Day

Stake a claim to free exhibit gallery admission for mom and the kids on Mother’s Day, May 13, at Superstition Mountain Museum.
Those who arrive by 11 a.m. will also have a chance to see the onsite 20-stamp ore mill in action during a free rock-crushing demonstration.
Mothers of all ages will be admitted free to the exhibit gallery, currently featuring, among the historic exhibits, a collection of original paintings by Ted DeGrazia on loan from the DeGrazia Foundation in Tucson, according to a release.
“Children under 17 get in free with an adult, so practically the whole family can view the gallery exhibits for free,” according to the release.
Admission for others is $2 for students over the age of 17, $4 for seniors and $5 for adults.
“The panorama of Superstition Mountain, the grounds and nature trails, peeking into the Old West street front buildings, visiting the barn and the chapel from the historic Apacheland Movie Ranch, and viewing Boot Hill all offer wonderful photo opportunities for families,” according to the release.
The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail just northeast of Apache Junction. For more information on events at the museum, visit www.superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
