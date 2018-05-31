Free summer admission for military families returns to i.d.e.a. Museum

The i.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Place in Mesa, for the seventh year in a row will provide free admission this summer to active-duty military families via the Blue Star Museums program.

Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums nationwide.

“We’re thankful for the service of our military men and women and are honored to again participate in this special program for military families,” i.d.e.a. Museum Executive Director Sunnee O’Rork said in a release.

“They sacrifice so much while serving and this is just one way to give back so they can enjoy quality bonding experiences that support early learning and nurture creative thinking.”

The Blue Star Museum program through Sept. 2 is for military members (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard), including those in the National Guard and Reserve.

Active-duty military personnel and up to five family members may receive free admission with the following IDs: Geneva Convention common access card, DD Form 1 173 ID card (dependent ID) or DD Form 1173 -1 ID card.

Museum hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

The Blue Star Museums program provides families the ability to enjoy cultural experiences and learn more about their communities, especially after a military move. It also helps families connect with each other.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm of museums all across the country who open their doors for military and their families to spend time together and have new arts experiences,” NEA Chairman Jane Chu said in the release.

“Blue Star Museums helps service members and their families create memories,” Blue Star Families Chief Executive Officer Kathy Roth-Douquet said in the release.

The complete list of participating museums is available at www.arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

General admission at the i.d.e.a. Museum is $9 for everyone age 1 and over and includes entry into the entire museum. Admission is free for members and babies younger than 12 months. Learn more at http://www.ideamuseum.org.

