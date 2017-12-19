Free lecture series Thursdays Jan. 4-April 5 at Superstition Mountain Museum

The 2018 “Legends and Lore of the Superstitions and More,” the Superstition Mountain Museum’s annual free lecture series, will run every Thursday afternoon beginning on Thursday, Jan. 4, and continue through April 5. The free lectures will begin at 2 p.m. in the outdoor amphitheater at 4087 N. Apache Trail northeast of Apache Junction.
The lecture line-up will be as follows:
•Jan. 4 – Teton Ken – “The Lost Dutchman and His Mine.”
•Jan. 11 – Marshall Trimble – “Arizona Outlaws and Lawmen.”
•Jan. 18 – Vincent Simpson – “Early Railroading in Arizona.”
•Jan. 25 – Karen Perry – “Angels Three.”
•Feb. 1 – Kurt Cavano – “The 4 Peaks Amethyst Mine” (lecture and trunk showing).
•Feb. 8 – Richard Lapidus – “Desert Reptiles.”
•Feb. 15 – Jack Olson – “Photographing Nature and the Superstitions.”
•Feb. 22 – Greg McNamee – “John Wayne in Arizona.”
•March 1 – Randy Helm – “BLM Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Program.”
•March 8 – Porfirio Gutierrez – “Zapotec Culture.”
•March 15 – Conrad Storad – “Sonoran Desert Tales.”
•March 22 – Michelle London – “Buffalo Soldiers in Arizona.”
•March 29 – Dan Ware – “Prospecting for Fun and Profit .”
•April 5 -The Housers – “Western, Bluegrass and Country Music Concert.”
Attendees are asked to bring their own seating. Food will be available on the grounds for purchase. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.