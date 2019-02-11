Free class covers container gardening March 23

Those living on an acre or in an RV will find helpful gardening advice Saturday, March 23, at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail.

The Superstition Mountain Master Gardeners (University of Arizona, Pinal County) will demonstrate how to select, plant and grow spring plants, herbs, annuals, succulents and cacti “in not-so-boring containers,” according to a release.

The class will begin 11 a.m. on the museum patio.

No reservations are necessary.

For more information, visit superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.

