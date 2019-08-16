Free admission, ore mill demo Sept. 21 at Superstition Mountain Museum

The ground will shake during the free 20-stamp ore mill demonstration scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 21 on Museum Day Live. (Submitted photo)

Bring the family to Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, just north of Apache Junction, on Saturday, Sept. 21, to see a free demonstration of the Cossack 20-stamp ore mill at 10 a.m. and then enjoy free admission to the museum’s exhibit gallery.

It’s all part of Museum Day Live! celebrated this year on Sept. 21. It is an annual event hosted by Smithsonian Magazine in which museums across the country offer free admission. Museum Day represents a national commitment to access, equality and inclusion, according to a release.

The exhibit gallery at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, just north of Apache Junction. (Submitted photo)

Persons wishing to take advantage of the free entry for themselves and one guest (two free adult admissions) must obtain a Museum Day Live! admission ticket by going to smithsonian.com. There they will be available free of charge to anyone wishing to download the ticket and take advantage of the offer. Just present your ticket to the volunteer manning the entrance to the museum’s exhibit gallery. Children 17 and under are always given free gallery admission when accompanied by an adult.

The 20-stamp ore mill demonstration will be presented 10-10:45 a.m. Attendees will be treated to a noisy but fascinating glimpse of how these mills operated, separating gold and silver from the mined rock, and see how large a part they played in the Gold Rush Days of the West, according to the release.

The 15-acre site of the Superstition Mountain Museum is loaded with free outdoor exhibits, historical buildings, a gift shop, and an exhibit gallery.

For more information and a link to tickets, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.

