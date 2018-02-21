Frankenstein comes to life March 13 at the Apache Junction library

The Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, in partnership with the National Science Foundation and Arizona State University, will present FrankenSTEM Lab at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 13. All ages are invited and no registration is required.
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is celebrating its 200th anniversary, but its themes continue to resonate in our technological age and raise new, complex questions about the nature of life, our role as creators and our responsibilities to the things we bring into the world, according to a press release.
FrankenSTEM Lab will include maker activities related to robotics, genetic engineering and electricity. By teaching a robot how to draw, experimenting with simple machines, or even bringing his or her own “creature” to life, guests will confront the same questions and ideas that bedeviled the fictional Victor Frankenstein on a dark and stormy night two centuries ago. Library officials believe these activities provide today’s science learners with important tools for exploration, discovery and critical thinking.
The event was made possible by the Friends of the Library of Apache Junction, the National Science Foundation and Arizona State University.
For more information, call the Apache Junction Public Library at 480-474-8555 or go to www.ajpl.org.