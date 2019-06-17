Fourth of July events planned in Apache Junction

Members of the winning team Set to Kill from a past four-person co-ed Fourth of July sand volleyball tournament. (Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department)

The City of Apache Junction’s annual Fourth of July celebration will be held on Thursday, July 4.

Events are kicking off with the Fourth of July Volleyball Tournament held at Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, 1091 W. Southern Ave. Registration for the free tournament begins at 7:15 a.m., according to a release.

Space is limited to the first eight teams (up to 10 players per team) to register. Tournament begins at 8 a.m. Spectators must pay pool admission to swim, with no fee to watch the tournament. Admission is waived for tournament participants. Pool admission costs $1.50 for 17 and younger, $2.50 for 18 and over, by cash or check, according to ajcity.net/219/Aquatic-Center.

Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center will be open for swimming 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 4 (daily admission rates apply). There will be wacky swim activities including water games, races and an obstacle course free with paid admission to the pool. Prizes will be given to those who participate, according to the release.

Evening events are at the Apache Junction High School football field, east of the southeast corner of Ironwood Drive and Southern Avenue. Gates for the event will open at 6 p.m. Free watermelon, provided by Apache Junction Little League, will be available starting at 6 p.m. until it is gone.

Mason Ellis, the best overall winner in the bike and wagon float-decorating contest at a recent Fourth of July celebration in Apache Junction, leading the parade. (Apache Junction Parks and Recreation)

Game booths, hosted by local non-profit organizations and activities for kids will take place at the field starting at 6 p.m. Some of the activities include: bounce houses; water games; bean bag toss; a bicycle, wagon and tricycle float contest (judging at 6:30 p.m.); live entertainment by Outside the Line, performing 6:30-8:30 p.m.; and the fireworks extravaganza presented by Republic Services at 8:30 p.m. This is a free event, open to the public. A small fee for food and game booths will apply.

Parking is limited, so come early. There will be traffic restrictions — plan for 20- to 30-minute delays.

Fireworks are planned at 8:30 p.m. July 4 in Apache Junction. (City of Apache Junction)

The Fourth of July festivities are all on school property and no consumer fireworks, alcohol, smoking, glass containers, pets or weapons will be allowed at the event or adjacent parking/viewing areas. Bags and coolers brought in to the facility will be checked, according to the release.

Anyone with a pop-up tent will be required to bring sandbags to anchor the tent to the ground. Food and drinks will be available to purchase on site.

Due to the loud noises and lights, horses will not be permitted at the event or the adjacent areas. If you have a request for accommodation, contact the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department prior to the event.

In addition to the fireworks-presenting sponsor, Republic Services, event supporters include Apache Junction Unified School District, Apache Junction Little League, Superstition Fire and Medical District, Apache Junction Police Department and Superstition Mountain Community Facilities District No. 1. Without their assistance, this event would not be possible, according to the release.

For more information on this event, go to ajcity.net/events. For other programs and services, call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or go to ajcity.net/parks.

