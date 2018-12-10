‘Forest bathing’ walks end, begin year at state park

Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park will end 2018 and begin 2019 with guided “forest bathing” walks.

The walks, inspired by the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku or “forest bathing,” will take participants on a journey where they will “explore nature through the senses as we slow the body and still the mind, cultivating a sense of presence,” stated Carol Roberge, who will lead the walks at the arboretum, 37615 E. Arboretum Way, Superior.

Ms. Roberge is a certified nature and forest therapy guide, according to a release.

The walks will take place 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Tuesday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1, and include a tea ceremony and refreshments.

The cost is $30 for arboretum members and $45 for non-members. The fee includes arboretum admission.

To register, phone 602-827-3000 or contact Ms. Roberge at carolroberge.com.

The walks will be followed by an American Indian land blessing and flute concert, according to the release.

