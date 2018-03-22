Fitness activities, fun highlight Apache Junction recreation schedule

The following are activities scheduled by the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department. All take place at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction, unless otherwise specified. For more information, go to www.ajcity.net/registration or call 480-983-2181.
- Senior Trail Walk: A 2-mile power walk on the desert trails behind the center begins 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 23, followed by an educational speaker and refreshments. Stop by the front desk for a list of topics or call 480-474-5240 for more information.
- STEM Engineering Challenges: Supporting STEM education initiatives and the Maker Movement, the Maker Lab includes 28 kid-safe projects and crafts to make science fun. Each step-by-step activity is appropriate for children ages 7-12 and explains the why and how of each experiment using real-world examples to provide context so learners can gain a deeper understanding of the scientific principles applied. The registration fee is $20 for the session, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, March 23.
- Easter-Egg Coloring: Eggs will be provided for coloring during this event 4-5 p.m. Friday, March 23. Class is offered to ages 6-11. The registration fee is $10.
- Co-ed Sand Volleyball: A 4-on-4 Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament will take place 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 24. Teams may carry a roster of six players. One female must be on the court at all times. All players must be at least 18 years old. This is a single-day, double-elimination tournament. Visit www.ajcity.net/sports for rules/details. The registration fee is $100 per team.
- Acrylic Painting for Beginners: Students will learn how to compose a landscape or pet painting by following the composition provided or using their own photos. Students will take home their finished paintings. Class is offered to ages 18 years and older. The registration fee is $35, and a $25 material fee is due at the beginning of class, which begins 8:45 a.m. Saturday, March 24.
- Run for AJHS: This fun running/walking series will offer distances of 2-4 miles depending on the event in the downtown area, starting and finishing at Flatiron Park. All participants will receive an award. Event proceeds benefit Apache Junction High School volleyball. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, March 25, and the event starts at 9 a.m.
- Parents’ Night Out: Moms and dads looking for a few hours away from the children are invited to bring their 5- to 12-year-olds to Beach Night 6-10 p.m. Friday, March 30. Sign children up now for a themed evening of arts and crafts, sports activities, a snack and access to a game room and rock wall. The fee is $4 for Multi-Generational Center members and $8 for non-members. For more, www.ajcity.net/registration or 480-983-2181.
- STEM Engineering Challenge: During this session, participants will design a sturdy bridge, which can hold a certain amount of weight, with the supplies they are given for the challenge. The science section we will be looking at different “solubilities” using pop rocks with different types and temperatures of liquid. The class is offered to ages 7-12 years old, and the fee is $20. It takes place 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 30.
- Easter-Egg Hunt: The city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to participate in its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 31, at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road. Open to all ages and free to the public, the first egg hunt will begin
at 9 a.m. for children 2 and under and proceed in order of age groups up to 16 years and older. Organizers advise participants to bring baskets for collecting eggs. There will be other activities and games sponsored by local non-profit organizations available during and after the egg hunt. Most activities will cost a small fee to participate. For a donation of $4 per adult and $2 per child, guests can enjoy a pancake breakfast sponsored by Horizon Health and Wellness. The breakfast will begin 7:30 a.m.
- Kenpo Karate: For children, Kenpo builds strength, coordination and confidence while providing the groundwork for a healthy lifestyle, event organizers stated in a release, adding it also builds on life skills and gives the student a greater respect for themselves and others. Uniforms are available for purchase through instructor. For adults, the martial arts system helps with self-protection and close-quarters defense. It also takes place in a low-stress learning environment that puts a premium on technical mastery and improvement. Instruction for ages 8-12 takes place 6-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Tuesday, April 3. Adults, which includes those 13 and older, meet 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fee for each: $40.
