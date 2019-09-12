Fit Families Mud Run Oct. 19 in Apache Junction

Above is an Apache Junction Fit Families Mud Run promo video. (City of Apache Junction)

Mud run, obstacle race, survivor run and adventure race themed runs continue to grow in popularity, but many exclude youth and families. The Oct. 19 Fit Families Mud Run at the Apache Junction Rodeo Event Center, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd., is a way for families to experience the obstacle race craze together.

“”The Fit Families Mud Run gives families an opportunity to participate in such an event without the high-level dangers of the mainstream mud runs,” according to a release.

“Many of these runs are of great length. They can cover up to 12 miles with dangerous obstacles such as 8-plus-foot-high climbing walls, barbed wire-covered trenches, running over fire and running through electrical shock obstacles,” the release states.

An obstacles created for the Fit Families Mud Run. (File photo)

The obstacles created for the Fit Families Mud Run are age-appropriate in their distances, challenges and safety; the obstacles were designed for maximum mud and minimum danger. There are two routes: The shorter route is 1.25 miles, has about 10 obstacles and is designed for most participants ages 12 and under. The longer route is 2.5 miles, has about 13 obstacles and is designed for most participants 12 and over, according to the release.

It is recommended that parents accompany runners ages 10 and under. There is no fee or registration for a non-participating parent accompanying their child, according to the release.

This year’s event hosted by Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department will be on Saturday, Oct. 19, with the first wave starting at 9 a.m. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. The fee is $10 per person if registered by Oct. 1. Adult prices will increase on Oct. 1 to $20, with day of race registration going to $25 for adults. Youth will remain at $10 per participant.

Puria Vida Grinds and Healthy Mason Jar will be on hand for purchases starting at 7:30 a.m.

Participants need to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to their wave time. Day of race registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. as well.

For more information on this program or other programs and services, call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-474-5240 or go to ajcity.net/parks.

