Fireworks, volleyball, swimming highlight AJ Fourth of July

A variety of events are planned Wednesday, July 4, in Apache Junction, capped off by fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Evening events will be at the Apache Junction High School football field where gates will open at 6 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the 4th of July Volleyball Tournament will take place at Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center. Registration for the free tournament begins at 7:15 a.m. Space is limited to the first eight teams (up to 10 players per team) to register. The tournament begins 8 a.m. Spectators must pay pool admission to swim (no fee to watch the tournament). Admission is waived for tournament participants.

Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center will be open for swimming 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the holiday, and daily admission rates apply. There also will be water games, races and an obstacle course for several age categories 5 and older. Prizes will be presented. Signup sheets and times of the races will be posted pool side by the manager’s office.

Evening events include bounce houses, bean bag toss and more. Watermelon, provided by the Apache Junction Little League, will be available starting at 6 p.m. until it is gone.

Local nonprofits will play host to game booths. A fee for food and game booths will apply.

Outside the Line will perform 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The free fireworks show is presented by Republic Services.

City officials stated parking is limited and advise arriving early. There will be traffic restrictions that could cause up to 30-minute delays.

“The Fourth of July festivities are all located on school property, and no consumer fireworks, alcohol, smoking glass containers, pets or weapons will be allowed at the event or adjacent parking/viewing areas (bags and coolers brought in to the facility will be checked),” according to a release. “If you choose to bring a pop-up tent into the event grounds you will be required to bring sandbags to anchor the tent to the ground.”

For more information, visit ajcity.net/parks.

