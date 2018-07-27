Fine art ‘paint and wine’ classes at Boyce Thompson Arboretum

The Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior offers a chance to experiment with art noon-2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9, with an engaging teacher who is known to share a glass of wine with her students to help inspire creativity.

Carla Keaton, owner of the Keaton Fine Art gallery, is providing “paint and wine” events at the arboretum. (Submitted photo)

Carla Keaton, owner of the Keaton Fine Art gallery, launched a new series of “paint and wine” events at her gallery and also at clients’ homes, according to a release.

“They’re loads of fun and arboretum participants will learn to paint very simplified scenes from the arboretum, taking home with them a piece of memorabilia of their experiences in the lovely gardens,” Ms. Keaton said in the release.

Enrollment of $35 for arboretum members and $45 for nonmembers includes art supplies to use during the session, plus two hours of coaching and encouragement from Ms. Keaton.

There is an additional cost of $12.50 daily admission for nonmembers; free to arboretum annual members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. The arboretum is at 37615 Arboretum Way, Superior.

Take home a unique painting of the arboretum’s Drover’s Wool Shed after the two-hour class for novice artists Aug. 12.

Register to paint a scene of the Outback Bridge over Silver King Wash at the Sept. 9 class.

Sign up by phone. Have a credit card ready and call arboretum staff during 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 602-827-3000.

See her work and connect with Ms. Keaton at facebook.com/Keaton-Fine-Art-A-Global-Encounter-260382013992101 or call her at 480-228-1500, or email her at keatonfinearts@gmail.com.

The website for BTA is arboretum.ag.arizona.edu.

