Fine art ‘paint and wine’ classes at Boyce Thompson Arboretum

The Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior offers a chance to experiment with art noon-2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9, with an engaging teacher who is known to share a glass of wine with her students to help inspire creativity.

Carla Keaton, owner of the Keaton Fine Art gallery, launched a new series of “paint and wine” events at her gallery and also at clients’ homes, according to a release.

“They’re loads of fun and arboretum participants will learn to paint very simplified scenes from the arboretum, taking home with them a piece of memorabilia of their experiences in the lovely gardens,” Ms. Keaton said in the release.

Enrollment of $35 for arboretum members and $45 for nonmembers includes art supplies to use during the session, plus two hours of coaching and encouragement from Ms. Keaton.

There is an additional cost of $12.50 daily admission for nonmembers; free to arboretum annual members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. The arboretum is at 37615 Arboretum Way, Superior.

Take home a unique painting of the arboretum’s Drover’s Wool Shed after the two-hour class for novice artists Aug. 12.

Register to paint a scene of the Outback Bridge over Silver King Wash at the Sept. 9 class.

Sign up by phone. Have a credit card ready and call arboretum staff during 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 602-827-3000.

See her work and connect with Ms. Keaton at facebook.com/Keaton-Fine-Art-A-Global-Encounter-260382013992101 or call her at 480-228-1500, or email her at keatonfinearts@gmail.com.

The website for BTA is arboretum.ag.arizona.edu.

