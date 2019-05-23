Financial Peace University classes in June at First Assembly of God in Apache Junction

First Assembly of God, 651 N. Ocotillo Drive in Apache Junction, is hosting Financial Peace University classes in June.

The classes begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. For information and to register, go to fpu.com/1091083.

For 25 years, Ramsey Solutions’ Financial Peace University has helped more than five million people change their financial future, according to a release.

Created by financial expert Dave Ramsey, the nine-lesson digital course provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and set themselves up for long-ter financial success, the release states.

“This isn’t a boring financial class. We make learning about money fun and easy to understand so people in every situation can benefit from the information,” Mr. Ramsey said in the release. “Financial Peace University will not only transform the way you handle money, but also your marriage and other areas of your life.”

