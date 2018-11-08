Family friendly ‘AJ Open Mic Night’ Nov. 17

The next AJ Open Mic Night, hosted by the Rhino ReCreation Center, will be held 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Earth Heart Park at Horizon Health and Wellness, 625 N. Plaza Drive in Apache Junction.

“If you are 14 or older, come on out and show off your musical talents on a stage,” according to a release.

“You will be able to perform two songs and, don’t worry, hook ups for your instrument to a sound system will be available. Also, you can bring your phone or other music storage device to be hooked up to the system. All we ask is that what you perform be family friendly,” according to the release.

The Nov. 17 AJ Open Mic night will feature All New Hope, a local alt rock band.

“If you have a band and would like to perform, just contact us so that we can make sure we have the proper system hook ups and instruments ready to go. We do have a drum set that can be made available,” according to the release.

There is no charge or fee for any performer or audience member. There will be food and drinks, including hot chocolate, available for purchase.

It is an outdoor venue, so bring a chair or blanket along with a coat. Arrive around 5:30 p.m. to register a spot on the slate; it will be first-come, first-chosen for time slots, according to the release.

AJ Open Mic Nights are also slated for Dec. 7 and 15.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to come together and support our talented friends and family,” according to the release.

For more information, call Jeff Struble at 480-694-5100 or go to rhinorecreation.com.

