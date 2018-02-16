Falcon Warbirds’ Fly-In Pancake Breakfast Feb. 17

Gleaming machines for the air and road will be on display at the Pancake Breakfast & Classic Car Show hosted by the Falcon Warbirds in collaboration with Impala Bob’s at Falcon Field Airport, 4626 E. Fighter Aces Drive in Mesa. The events are held 7:30-11 a.m. the third Saturday of each month October through May. Upcoming dates are Feb. 17, March 17, April 21 and May 19.
Visit with the pilots and car owners, share stories and see their restored vehicles. Enjoy a hearty breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Tickets are $8 per plate, and proceeds support EAA Warbird Squadron 50.
For more information, call Scott at 602-705-4413 or Dick at 602-549-8892.