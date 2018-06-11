Experts provide photo help for beginners

An experienced photographer will provide help for beginners 9 a.m. Sunday, June 17, during a workshop at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 Arboretum Way.

Five photographers who have taken pictures of people and landscapes from Arizona to Europe volunteer one day each month for the sessions, which provide information as well as an outdoor photo shoot.

“These photo walks include time for participants to learn basic camera functions ranging from aperture and exposure to white balance,” according to a release. “In addition, participants will be able to ask their specific questions answered in supportive small groups, each with a friendly camera coach whose goal is to . . . eliminate aspects of photography that can be intimidating for beginners.”

Space is limited. Call 480-319-2229.

Admission to the arboretum is $12.50 for adults, $5 for children 5-12. Children younger than 5 are free as are arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders.

