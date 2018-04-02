Events scheduled at Usery Mountain Regional Park

The following events are scheduled at Usery Mountain Regional Park, 3939 N. Usery Pass Road (North Ellsworth Road) in Mesa. Cost is $7 per car. The website is https://www.maricopacountyparks.net/park-locator/usery-mountain-regional-park/:
- Movie Night in the Park: “Grand Canyon Adventure”: 7 p.m. April 7. This movie follows the Colorado River as it reveals one of the most pressing issues of our time – the world’s growing shortage of water. Join three parents and their daughters as they travel deep into the Grand Canyon on a ride through raging rapids and breathtaking canyons. With stunning photography and sweeping aerial shots, this movie captures the majesty of one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Bring snacks and drinks with you (no glass bottles); otherwise, concessions are available. Location: Nature Center.
- All About Javelinas: 6 p.m. April 13. How dangerous are javelinas? What should you do if you encounter one? How do they survive and thrive in our desert? Discover the answers to these questions and more in this exciting one-hour presentation! Join us inside our Nature Center as Ranger B shares amazing facts about these misunderstood mammals.
- Stargazing for Everyone: 7:30 p.m. April 21. Watch the night sky under the expert guidance of Tony La Conte. Look through telescopes and enjoy a slide presentation under the stars. Learn the names of stars, see the constellations, and listen to stories of the night sky. View the craters of the moon, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and the rings of Saturn. This is truly a fun night out. Bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. No pets please. Location: Group Picnic D.
- Full Moon Hike: 7 p.m. April 28. Join for a 2-mile hike under the glowing light of the full moon. This is an opportunity to experience sights and sounds of the desert at night. Bring a sense of adventure for an interpretive hike with a park ranger, Ranger B. Bring a flashlight, water, and closed-toe shoes. No pets, please. Location: Trailhead Staging Area.
- All About Tarantulas: 6 p.m. May 11. How dangerous are tarantulas? When and where can you find them? How do they survive and thrive in our desert? If you would like to know the answers to these questions, or any questions you may have about tarantulas, then this one-hour presentation is for you. Go inside the Nature Center as Ranger B shares amazing facts about these super spiders.
Scorpion Hunt: 8 p.m. May 19. Did you know that scorpions glow in the dark under a blacklight? Join Ranger B as he leads particpants on a fun and safe night walk along a trail to find these elusive desert dwellers (using eyes only). You will sharpen spotting skills and have a lot of fun at the same time. All ages will enjoy this casual one-hour/one-mile walk. Wear closed-toe shoes and bring water and a blacklight (blacklights are for sale for $10, batteries and tax included – while supplies last). No pets, please. Location: Trailhead Staging Area.
- Bee Safe: 12 p.m. May 25. Did you know that most of the honey bees in Arizona are “killer” bees? How dangerous are they? How can we protect ourselves from them? What should you do if they attack? Discover the answers to these questions and more in this informative one-hour presentation. Feel free to bring your lunch with you inside our Nature Center as Ranger B shares facts about these potentially dangerous insects.
